



— Natomas Unified School District leaders lost their appeal Friday after suing the Sacramento County Office of Education after a student who was expelled for bringing an airsoft gun to school was allowed back on campus.

Natomas Unified says the student brought the airsoft gun to Heron School in March and pretended it was a real gun, so district leaders expelled him.

The City Board of Education overturned the decision claiming the district made mistakes in the expulsion process. But again, the district lost the appeal and the student will be allowed to return to class.

The Office of Education said in a statement: “Instead of respecting the rule of law and following the appropriate appeal process, NUSD chose to misleadingly portray the facts of this case in an irresponsible attempt to incite fear and unrest in the community.

In addition, NUSD also has disrespected and violated the privacy rights of the family and student involved in the matter.

Safety in our schools must always be our top priority. In addition, the education system, like all systems serving the public, must always follow the law.”

The court denied NUSD’s request and will now consider the full record of the case before issuing a final ruling, according to the Office of Education.