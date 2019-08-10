LODI (CBS13) — Lodi’s Hamid Hayat is set to make his first public appearance Sunday morning after his terror conviction was overturned and he was released from a federal prison in Arizona Friday.
READ: Judge Grants Release Of Hamid Hayat After 2006 Terror Conviction Was Overturned
The terms of Hayat’s release include a curfew and travel restrictions. After 14 years in prison, a judge ruled Hayat received “deficient representation” during his trial in 2006.
ALSO: 2006 Terror Conviction Overturned For Lodi Man Hamid Hayat
The U.S. Attorney has not said whether there will be a re-trial.
“I cannot describe the sense of joy that I have felt to be reunited with my family after 14 years of separation and to meet for the first time the nieces and nephews born while I was in prison,” said Hayat in a statement Saturday. “I will never be able to fully express my deepest thanks to all the people who believed in my innocence and who worked for so long, so hard and in so many different ways to help me regain my freedom.”
