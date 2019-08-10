  • CBS13On Air

Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol Officer was the victim of a hit-and-run early Saturday morning, according to CHP Solano.

At around 3:05 a.m., the officer on patrol was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 between Lagoon Valley and Pena Adobe Road when he was struck by a female driver. Officers say the driver fled the scene but was located shortly after.

The woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and for a felony hit-and-run.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

