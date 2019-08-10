Comments
GALT (CBS13) — One person was injured Saturday after a hot air balloon caught fire at the Galt Balloon Festival, according to Cosumnes Fire.
Officials said one of the festival’s attraction hot air balloons began to deflate on its own. When attempting to reflate it, high winds caused the balloon to catch on fire and crash land.
Cosumnes Fire said the victim, a male, was the pilot and was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. Saturday was day one of a two-day festival.
