SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of Stephon Clark and their advocates gathered in downtown Sacramento today for what they hope will be the first annual I Am Sac Day, honoring Clark’s legacy.
The family released doves at the ceremony, which was held in Improv Alley, where a giant mural of Stephon Clark’s likeness was painted following his shooting death by Sacramento Police Officers last year.
The family chose today for the I Am Sac event because it would have been Stephon Clark’s 24th birthday.
