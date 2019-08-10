Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The aftermath of the three recent mass shootings across the country has organizers increasing security measures for two local events.
Coordinators say the Yolo County Fair and Lodi Grape Festival will have heightened security.
Officials from the Yolo County Fair, which will run from August 14-18, told The Sacramento Bee that the team is partnering with the California Highway Patrol to help law enforcement on the grounds in Woodland by wanding guests at the entrance gates and checking for weapons.
Lodi Police told the Lodi Sentinel a drone could be used for overhead surveillance at the Grape Festival this year and that the department might use patrol rifles at the Sept. 12-15 event to ensure the community is safe.
You must log in to post a comment.