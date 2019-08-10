SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Sheriffs arrested a man after he struck a deputy, who was on foot assisting with traffic, with his car while driving under the influence, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Earlier Saturday at around 1 p.m., a deputy noticed a disturbance on northbound I-5 near Eighth Street. People were reportedly out of their vehicles and caused the freeway traffic to slow down. The initial deputy reportedly called for backup and it was the responding officer that was sideswiped by a driver identified as Cesar Zamora-Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was booked into the county jail for driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon. The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital, according to a spokesperson.
