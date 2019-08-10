MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a fatal car accident that has left one dead.
Modesto Police received reports at around 5:08 p.m. regarding an overturned vehicle with a person pinned inside near Dewitt Road and Parker Road. Police and medics arrived on the scene shortly after and found an adult female, believed to be the driver.
Medics attempted to save the woman’s life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a Modesto PD spokesperson.
Police say a total of four people were in the car at the time of the crash. The three survivors were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Modesto PD is currently investigating and believes speed may have been a factor in the crash due to eye-witness reports of the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The identities of the deceased and survivors have yet to be released.
More details to follow.
