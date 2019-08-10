Comments
MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – The body of missing 19-year-old Sumedh Singh Sidhu was located at the Bethany Reservoir on Saturday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
RELATED: Search On For Mountain House Man, 19, Considered At-Risk
Sidhu was last seen at his parents’ place in Mountain House on August 2, Sheriffs said. He was reported missing that day, but unspecified developments in the case prompted officials to consider him at-risk.
According to officials, no foul play is suspected and the cause of death is currently under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.