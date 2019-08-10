Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo temporarily closed Saturday after Valentine, a 24-year-old female giraffe, was found deceased in her sleeping area in the early morning.
Officials say the cause of death is unknown, but the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine will perform a full necropsy.
Valentine, or Val for short, was born on Valentine’s Day 1995 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. She came to the Sacramento Zoo in November of the same year where she lived out the rest of her life.
The zoo reopened this afternoon and zoo officials say visitors can expect it to be open during regular business hours Sunday.
