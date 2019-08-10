SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were shot in their vehicle at a Stockton Boulevard intersection Saturday afternoon, deputies say.
At 12:59 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding sounds of gunshots near Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard. Sheriffs said the caller stated that their vehicle had been hit by a bullet while driving through the intersection at Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street and that multiple cars were attempting to get out of the area.
Deputies found multiple shell casings on the scene and determined that no one in the caller’s vehicle was injured.
At around 1:20 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department notified the Sheriff’s Communication Center that two people who were shot drove themselves to the Kaiser South Emergency Department. One victim went into surgery. Treatment for the other is unknown at this time.
Detectives are on the scene. No further information has been released
More details to follow.
