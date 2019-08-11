SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A total of seven people were injured in south Sacramento on Sunday after a vehicle collision near Florin Road and McComber Street, said Sacramento Metro Fire.
Initially reported to Metro Fire as a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist, the incident evolved into a multiple vehicle accident when two cars stopped to help and were involved in a chain reaction of collisions. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries, and the other five were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Metro Fire. All were transported to a nearby hospital.
The California Highway Patrol was also on the scene and initially reported that all westbound lanes will be blocked in the area. The scene has since cleared.
No further information has been released as of yet.
More details to follow.
You must log in to post a comment.