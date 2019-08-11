Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was left in critical condition after a hit and run collision at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Red Dog Road at Berggren Lane.
The victim is a John Doe and police say the only identifying feature is a flower tattoo on his left shoulder, said police.
According to CHP, a witness briefly spoke to the suspect in the incident, who is a female, before she fled the scene towards Celestial Bay. The witness described the driver’s vehicle as a white mid-2000’s Toyota Highlander, which CHP later confirmed as a 2007 model.
More details to follow.
