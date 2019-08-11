Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Sheriffs are searching for a missing 67-year-old woman considered at-risk.
Meredith “Reyne” Arlene moved into a retirement home on Cherokee Road in East Stockton on August 9 and was last seen at the facility at approximately 9 p.m. the following day, according to deputies.
San Joaquin Sheriffs consider Reyne at risk due to her suffering from mental health issues. Deputies believe Reyne should be on foot and has ties to both Lodi and Ripon.
Reyne was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt and teal tennis shoes.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with possible information to call 209-468-4409.
