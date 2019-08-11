Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Banana Festival just wrapped up two days of festivities in William Land Park.
The two-day festival celebrates the various countries and cultures that use the banana in their respective cuisines and benefits local charity organizations, like the National Academic Youth Corps, which provides art and educational programs for thousands in the area.
This was the 10th year of the Banana Festival, and organizers say it seems to get bigger every year.
