FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Fair Oaks Monday morning.
The scene is near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue.
Head on collision Fair Oaks Blvd at New York Ave! One person transported. SacMetroFire tending to occupants of truck. Fair Oaks Blvd blocked EB. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @DinaKupfer @julissaortiztv @morganstu1 pic.twitter.com/xLpVN50ofz
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) August 12, 2019
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a work pickup truck and sedan were involved.
Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after the crash. Sacramento Metro Fire crews are tending to the occupants of the truck.
Fair Oaks Boulevard is blocked on the eastbound side in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
You must log in to post a comment.