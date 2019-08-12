  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fair Oaks News

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Fair Oaks Monday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a work pickup truck and sedan were involved.

Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after the crash. Sacramento Metro Fire crews are tending to the occupants of the truck.

Fair Oaks Boulevard is blocked on the eastbound side in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Comments