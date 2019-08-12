Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Sunday night was the last night of the Nevada County Fair – and first responders made sure it went out in style.
Both Grass Valley firefighters and police officers participated in the “T-Rex Race.” All participants donned those inflatable dinosaur costumes that have become popular beyond Halloween.
Engineer Dylan Coward narrowly pulled out a victory over Officer Hadley in the race.
Of course, this kind of race is a sight to behold. Make sure to watch the race above.
