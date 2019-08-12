Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are searching for a potentially armed suspect in South Sacramento.
Around 5 p.m. police responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 5600 block Freeport Boulevard. Police initiated a stop on a suspect vehicle and a short pursuit started.
The pursuit ended when the car pulled over and two men ran away. Police said one suspect was detained while the other is still at large.
Officers are searching in the area of Wah Avenue and Hing Avenue / Indian Lane and 27th Street.
Please avoid the area. Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
