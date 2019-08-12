STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday.
Simon Lua entered an open plea Monday, pleading guilty to all criminal counts. Lua plead guilty to first-degree murder, residential burglary, use of a deadly weapon, and the special circumstances of murder in the commission of a residential burglary.
On Jan. 4, 2018, Lua fatally stabbed 60-year-old Michael Donaghy over two dozen times while Donaghy was inside a residential rental property he owned and was attending to. Donaghy was the executive director of the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank at the time of his death.
A week after the crime, Lua turned himself in to the authorities.
Investigators said Donaghy’s family was in attendance at Lua’s sentencing Monday and made victim impact statements to the judge.
Donaghy was admired and respected throughout the Stockton community for his selfless work feeding the hungry as director of the Emergency Food Bank.
