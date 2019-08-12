Comments
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Sutter County officials are looking for information about vandals who cut locks on two gates on the levee.
The vandals were caught on security cameras cutting gates along Second Street in Yuba City around 1 a.m. Sunday.
A levee district employee said this type of vandalism has been a constant issue this year. Employees have had to fix the gates multiple times.
The employee said people are putting ruts in the levee by driving it and doing spinouts.
If you have any information about the vandalism, please call Levee District One at 530-673-2464.
You must log in to post a comment.