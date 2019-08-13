Comments
WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are postponing their upcoming date at the Toyota Amphitheatre.
The show was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Wheatland venue.
Recently, guitarist and original member Gary Rossington had heart surgery to repair a leaky valve. The band decided to delay their tour to allow Rossington proper time to recover.
The band says Rossington is expected to make a full recovery.
Luckily for fans, Lynyrd Skynyrd is rescheduling the date on another Saturday, this time on Oct. 19. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled one.
