NEWMAN (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a shooting in Newman sent a 43-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday morning.
The scene was along the 300 block of Northampton Way.
Newman police say officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that had reportedly happened outside of a home. A man with gunshot wounds was soon found at the scene.
That man was flown to the hospital, but police have no information on his condition at this time.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is being investigated. Witnesses are being interviewed, officers say.
Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Newman police at (209) 862-2902.
