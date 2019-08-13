



OAKDALE (CBS13) — A 25-year-old Modesto man has been arrested for the kidnapping and child endangerment of a six-year-old boy last October in Oakdale.

Investigators determined that 25-year-old Tyler Newman of Modesto was the suspect and charged him this week.

On October 30, police responded to the 1300 block of Cindy Drive in the Burchell Hill neighborhood to investigate a report of a black Toyota 4Runner that was stolen with a six-year-old child in the rear seat.

Through their investigation, police determined Newman stole the vehicle from the driveway of the residence while the child was strapped in the child seat. His mother had briefly stepped out of the SUV to clean up after the sick child, and Newman jumped in and drove away.

READ MORE: Man Steals SUV With Child Inside

Newman let the child out at an intersection in Burchell Hill, about a half-mile from the child’s house, and continued driving. The child was safely returned to his mother by neighbors.

Police located the 4Runner a week later in a Modesto parking lot.

Newman was serving time in prison on unrelated charges from an arrest for grand theft and felony evasion in a vehicle out of Sonoma County. He was transported to Stanislaus County Jail where he is facing new charges from the Oakdale vehicle theft, kidnapping case.

Newman was charged for kidnapping during the commission of carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment, and auto theft.