RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) —Two men were arrested Sunday in Rancho Cordova for driving a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants.
Rancho Cordova police said a detective was patrolling the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hazel Avenue when he was alerted that a stolen vehicle was driving in the area.
He located the vehicle at a nearby hotel with two people inside. The driver, 35-year-old Jeremiah Schotl, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
The passenger, 34-year-old Maurice Santos, was also arrested for two outstanding warrants out of two counties.
Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Jail and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.
