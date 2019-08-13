SONORA (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after officers in Sonora say she crashed while driving drunk with two children in her car.
The incident happened on Aug. 9 along the 300 block of Snell Street.
Sonora police say, a little before 10 p.m., officers responded to the scene to investigate a reported vehicle collision and fight. Officers soon found that a van had crashed into a pickup truck with a trailer that was parked along a curb.
Officers say they didn’t find any evidence that a fight had happened, but the driver of the van did appear to be drunk.
A field sobriety test confirmed the officers’ suspicions, as the tests found the woman – identified as 39-year-old Rachell Lynn Malone – had a blood-alcohol level of over three times the legal limit.
Police say two children were in the van with Malone at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.
Malone was arrested and is facing charges of felony child endangerment, DUI and driving with a suspended license. Police say her license had already been suspended for a previous alcohol-related violation.
