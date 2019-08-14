Comments
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A Marysville teen is behind bars, accused of shooting into a car in Olivehurst.
Deputies say 18-year-old Alexis Algarin fired multiple rounds into a vehicle on Friday while traveling on Arboga Road near Melody Road.
The vehicle was hit, but none of the three occupants were injured.
Algarin is now facing attempted murder charges.
Investigators say they believe the shooting is gang-related and said Algarin and the victim were acquainted with each other.
