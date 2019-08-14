Easan Katir with the Hindu American foundation says Indian Americans are one of those groups.

“It sort of leaves out a lot of the nuances of the history of Indian Americans in California,” he said.

Katir says California has the biggest American community of Indians in the country, yet they’re one group left out of the ethnic studies proposal.

“The curriculum marginalizes the Indian community. It hardly mentions them at all. It talks about the Asian community and it doesn’t even define that,” Katir said.

We spoke with Members of the Armenian National Committee of America too, who say this curriculum omits their history, including stories of the Armenian Genocide.

The ethnic studies model curriculum is being called majorly flawed by state and local leaders. So much so, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond needed to comment.

“There’s no limit on groups who have experienced oppression,” Thurmond said.

State Senator Ben Allen said, “It erases the American Jewish experience it fails to discuss Antisemitism, there is a long list of various bigotry that are listed and discussed extensively in the glossary in the curriculum.”