CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a “heavily involved” house fire with arcing power lines in Carmichael.

Metro Fire said the fire attack happened on Bush Way.

Firefighters reported heavy fire in the attic.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Some small dogs were rescued and given oxygen by firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

