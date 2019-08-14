Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a “heavily involved” house fire with arcing power lines in Carmichael.
Metro Fire said the fire attack happened on Bush Way.
#BushWy house fire is knocked down and home was reportedly unoccupied. Search is clear of victims. pic.twitter.com/tS3P9tWimR
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 15, 2019
Firefighters reported heavy fire in the attic.
No injuries were reported in the fire. Some small dogs were rescued and given oxygen by firefighters.

