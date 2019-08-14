Sacramento often experiences days that are hot but not hot enough to trigger opening the 24-hour cooling centers. On these days, the City recommends that residents visit the City’s cool-air spaces.
A cool-air space is any community center, library or air-conditioned space that is free and open to anyone. They typically are open during normal business hours, which coincide with the hottest temperatures of the day. (Many community centers in Sacramento are open until 9 p.m.)
Lodi Public Library
Available when temperatures are 106 degrees and above.
The library’s hours are as follows:
M-Th 9 am – 8 pm
Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 5 pm
Rancho Cordova City Hall
Signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.
Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 from noon – 6 PM.
2729 Prospect Park Drive
Solano County
Click here for a list of locations.
