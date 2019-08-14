  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento Zoo, Sensory Kit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo is now officially sensory inclusive.

KultureCity certified the Zoo after the staff underwent training on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. The Zoo also created a quiet room for guests who need a quiet or secure environment. Guests with sensory needs can also get a special backpack at the Member & Visitors Services office. The bag contains noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads.

Credit: Sacramento Zoo

Ann Geiger, Director of Education at the Sacramento Zoo, said, “Within 24-hours of posting our sensory awareness signs in the zoo, we had our first request for the backpacks! Making the zoo experience more accessible is so rewarding for all of us.”

Credit: Sacramento Zoo

KultureCity has created more than 200 sensory-inclusive venues in three countries.

