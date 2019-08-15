  • CBS13On Air

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued out of Yuba City for a six-year-old girl.

Chancey Darmond is driving a maroon 1996 Isuzu Trooper, CA license plate 3PKS801

Police say six-year-old Violet Darmond was taken at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday by her biological mother, Chancey Darmond in Yuba City.

Chancey Darmond is described as a 30-year-old white female, 5’5″, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is driving a maroon 1996 Isuzu Trooper, CA license plate 3PKS801

Violet Darmond is a six-year-old white female, 4’4″, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

