SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The push to lower California’s voting age from 18 to 17 passed a key legislative committee Wednesday and may go before the voters to decide.
Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4 and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 8 both propose allowing a 17-year-old to vote. ACA 4 would allow them to vote in a primary or special election if they will turn 18 by the general election. ACA 8 would allow a 17-year-old to vote in all elections. Currently, Californians need to be 18 to vote in any election. If ACA 4 passes it would require voter approval in order to take effect.
Currently, those who are 16 can register to vote. In 22 other states and the District of Columbia, a 17-year-old can vote in a primary if they will turn 18 before a general election.
A similar Amendment proposed in California in 2017 did not advance.
The 26th Amendment of the US Constitution grants voting rights to those 18 and older.
You must log in to post a comment.