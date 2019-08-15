CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A house in Carmichael went up in smoke, sending dozens of firefighters into scorching conditions.
The scene was on Bush Way late Wednesday afternoon – when temperatures were well into the 100s.
Officials say the triple-digit temperatures made fighting the fire especially difficult for crews.
“These fires, when it’s over 100, we have to pace ourselves,” said Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal.
Officials say, in order to keep their firefighters safe, they assign teams to re-fill oxygen tanks and make sure everyone is hydrated at the scene.
However, the triple-digit temperatures didn’t stop firefighters from going back inside the house not just once, but twice, to save two small dogs.
Crews were able to rescue “Cocoa” and “Kiwi” and reunite them with their owner.
The fire appears to have been caused by a tree branch falling onto a power line, Metro Fire says.
You must log in to post a comment.