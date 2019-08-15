Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A big rig crash on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove has traffic backed up for towards Galt Thursday morning.
The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Elk Grove at Dillard Road. A big rig jackknifed and an SUV was also involved in the resulting crash.
.@GoodDaySac section of SB 99 still down to one lane after a truck jackknifed this morning @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/wVhYPlpaa2
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) August 15, 2019
Two people were transported from the scene to the hospital.
A hard closure was in place for a time on southbound Highway 99, but the number 2 was reopened around 6:30 a.m.
The number 1 lane will be closed longer for guardrail repair, Caltrans says.
