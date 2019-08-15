  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Galt News, Highway 99, sacramento county

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A big rig crash on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove has traffic backed up for towards Galt Thursday morning.

The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Elk Grove at Dillard Road. A big rig jackknifed and an SUV was also involved in the resulting crash.

Two people were transported from the scene to the hospital.

A hard closure was in place for a time on southbound Highway 99, but the number 2 was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The number 1 lane will be closed longer for guardrail repair, Caltrans says.

Comments