South Sacramento News

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday.

Sacramento Police Sergeant Vance Chandler said a driver was traveling in the area when he was shot and collided into a fence. The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened in the area of Wah Avenue and 24th Street in South Sacramento.

Officers are investigating the shooting.

There is no suspect info at this time.

