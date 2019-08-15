Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Paulo Virgen Mendoza, the man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh during a traffic stop on December 26 of last year, made his first appearance in Stanislaus County Superior Court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.
Mendoza’s attorney Stephen Foley requested two more pretrial hearings before Mendoza’s scheduled December 10 preliminary hearing, according to court officials. Mendoza is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.
A special circumstances enhancement listed in the case reportedly makes Mendoza eligible for the death penalty.
