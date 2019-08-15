RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A 19-year-old Modesto man has died after a crash near Riverbank, authorities say.
The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon on Santa Fe Road, south of Henry Road.
California Highway Patrol says Robert Gonzales Burket and a 17-year-old girl were in a 1992 Toyota, driving on a private road approaching Santa Fe Road, when it went right into traffic without stopping. The Toyota was then broadsided by a big rig.
The collision sent the big rig into the other lane of traffic where a third vehicle was struck.
Officers say Burket was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl who was also in the car was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Both the driver of the big rig and third vehicle involved were not hurt.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, CHP says.
