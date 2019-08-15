Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested for stealing more than $1,500 of alcohol and groceries from a Roseville grocery store last week.
Roseville police said the suspects entered a store in the 8600 block of Sierra College Boulevard and loaded their cart with alcohol and groceries before walking out without paying.
Employees and other shoppers alerted police right away and officers arrived at the parking lot before the suspects could pull out of their parking spot.
Officers arrested 56-year-old Shyvonne Hooker and 36-year-old Jose Luis Moracervantes for organized retail theft, possession of controlled substance, and outstanding warrants.
You must log in to post a comment.