TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police are looking to identify a suspect who stole a wallet from a shopper’s purse on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when an unknown female adult stole a wallet out of a person’s purse at a grocery store.

The wallet was sitting in the victim’s open purse in a shopping cart. Police say the suspect removed the wallet while distracting the victim at close proximity.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

