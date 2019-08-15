STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sloan, the comfort dog of a 12-year-old boy with Autism, has been found after being stolen along with a family’s vehicle in Stockton earlier this week, says the Stockton Police Department.
Cynthia Niswonger says the family’s two-year-old mix was in the car when it was stolen from the parking lot of the McDonald’s off Martin Luther King Boulevard. Niswonger, her son Neeko and two friends were traveling from Oregon back home to Southern California when they stopped to get something to eat.
“So we locked the car and left the AC running with the dog in the car and took the electric key fob,” Niswonger said.
A few minutes later, they saw a man driving off with their car and their dog. Niswonger chased after him.
Police located the missing puppy on the 2000 block of South American Street today at around 12:37 p.m.
Sloan was taken to a nearby Animal Rescue for reunification with the family.
