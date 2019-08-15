SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that they will be adding daily nonstop flights between Sacramento and Honolulu beginning January 19, 2020, with an introductory offer as low as $99 fares available today only.
These one-way tickets priced at $99 are only valid for travel on Tuesdays or Wednesdays between January 19 and March 4 of next year and apply on flights to and from the mainland.
In addition to flights out of Sacramento International Airport, Southwest also announced more nonstop flights out of Oakland and San Jose to both Kauai and the Big Island for the same introductory price, Between these three cities, Southwest said customers will have access to 18 flights across the Pacific each day.
Southwest also announced new interisland flights, including service between Honolulu and Hilo, Honolulu and Lihue, and Kahului and Kona for a today-only price as low as $29. These prices will only apply to flights in the same timeframe as the mainland options and the $29 interisland fare also only applies to travel on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
The airline said that these fares will be available through midnight today only as long as sales last.
