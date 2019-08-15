STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton have arrested a man they say pointed a laser beam at one of their aircraft Wednesday night.
The Stockton Police Department says Falcon 1-0 was flying over the 9500 block of Kelley Drive when it was hit by a laser.
Douglas Donaldson, 32, was arrested last night for pointing a laser beam at SPD Falcon 1-0. The pilots were able to guide ground officers to the location of the laser beam in the 9500 blk of Kelley Dr. Donaldson was arrested without incident. pic.twitter.com/jd9tIliUQA
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) August 15, 2019
Pilots quickly guided officers right to the source of the beam and soon a suspect was arrested.
Douglas Donaldson, 32, has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of pointing a laser at an aircraft.
