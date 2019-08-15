  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton have arrested a man they say pointed a laser beam at one of their aircraft Wednesday night.

The Stockton Police Department says Falcon 1-0 was flying over the 9500 block of Kelley Drive when it was hit by a laser.

Pilots quickly guided officers right to the source of the beam and soon a suspect was arrested.

Douglas Donaldson, 32, has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Comments