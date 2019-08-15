  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Pleasant Grove News, Sutter County News

PLEASANT GROVE (CBS13) — A mysterious presence in the water in Pleasant Grove sparked several calls to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reporting accounts of swamp monsters.

Upon arrival, deputies found the “swamp monster” to be the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting the California Highway Patrol with a submerged vehicle recovery.

Swipe below for more photos.

The vehicle reportedly had no occupants, said officials, and after thorough searching, no monsters were discovered.

