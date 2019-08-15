Comments
PLEASANT GROVE (CBS13) — A mysterious presence in the water in Pleasant Grove sparked several calls to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reporting accounts of swamp monsters.
Upon arrival, deputies found the “swamp monster” to be the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting the California Highway Patrol with a submerged vehicle recovery.
The vehicle reportedly had no occupants, said officials, and after thorough searching, no monsters were discovered.
