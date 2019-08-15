Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Expect travel delays this weekend as the Interstate 80 to Interstate 5 connector will be closed for asphalt and electrical work beginning on Friday.
Caltrans says the connector from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5 and from NB I-5 to I-80 will be closed around the clock starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.
Officials advise to plan ahead for additional travel times and recommended the following detours:
- From NORTH 5 to 80 Connector, continue NORTH 5 to Arena Boulevard off-ramp (EXIT 524) to turn around on to SOUTH 5 to WB 80 or EB 80.
- From EAST 80 to NB 5, take the SOUTH 5 connector to Richards Boulevard off-ramp (EXIT 520) and turn around to get back onto NORTH 5.
You must log in to post a comment.