  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Expect travel delays this weekend as the Interstate 80 to Interstate 5 connector will be closed for asphalt and electrical work beginning on Friday.

Caltrans says the connector from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5 and from NB I-5 to I-80 will be closed around the clock starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Officials advise to plan ahead for additional travel times and recommended the following detours:

  • From NORTH 5 to 80 Connector, continue NORTH 5 to Arena Boulevard off-ramp (EXIT 524) to turn around on to SOUTH 5 to WB 80 or EB 80.
  • From EAST 80 to NB 5, take the SOUTH 5 connector to Richards Boulevard off-ramp (EXIT 520) and turn around to get back onto NORTH 5.
Comments