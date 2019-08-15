Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a female customer at a car wash on July 18, according to the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers.
Here is a close up of the suspect:
At approximately 1 p.m. on the day of the incident, Crime Stoppers says the victim was vacuuming her car when the suspect committed the act. Security footage captured an image of the suspect, who was driving a blue Chrysler minivan with a license plate ending in 325.
Officials ask that if you can identify the suspect to please contact Crime Stoppers.
