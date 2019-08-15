Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) – A cigarette butt sparked a large fire at a home in Vallejo late Wednesday, investigators say.
Flames were coming from the rear of the building when crews arrived about 11 p.m. Two explosions were heard, possibly from propane tanks.
No one was hurt in the fire, but six adults and three children have been displaced.
Three cats are still missing, firefighters say.
Investigators say family told them a man tried to extinguish a cigarette in a flower pot, but that pot was full of sawdust and not soil – sparking the destructive fire.
You must log in to post a comment.