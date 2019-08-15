EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Patterson Fire burning in El Dorado County:
5:20 p.m.
Cal Fire said the fire is now approximately 20-25 acres.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department said all residences on Patterson Drive from Calico Mine Road South are under Mandatory Evacuation.
- Patterson Road
- Calico Mine Road
- Dutch Mine Road
- Tombstone Court
- Cerrito Road
- No Way Out Court
Evacuation Center is set up at Diamond Springs Fire Hall in Diamond Springs. 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs.
5 p.m.
Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the area of Church Mine Road and Martinez Creek in El Dorado.
The Patterson fire started around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said it is approximately ten acres and threatening one structure.
16:50 Update: Fire is 10 acres additional resources requested
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 15, 2019
El Dorado County Dispatch confirms some residents are being evacuated.
The fire has a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.
No injuries have been reported.
