Filed Under:El Dorado

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Patterson Fire burning in El Dorado County:

5:20 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire is now approximately 20-25 acres.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department said all residences on Patterson Drive from Calico Mine Road South are under Mandatory Evacuation.

  • Patterson Road
  • Calico Mine Road
  • Dutch Mine Road
  • Tombstone Court
  • Cerrito Road
  • No Way Out Court

Evacuation Center is set up at Diamond Springs Fire Hall in Diamond Springs. 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs.

5 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the area of Church Mine Road and Martinez Creek in El Dorado.

The Patterson fire started around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said it is approximately ten acres and threatening one structure.

El Dorado County Dispatch confirms some residents are being evacuated.

The fire has a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

No injuries have been reported.

