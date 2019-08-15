  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:shooting, West Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was allegedly shot and killed in West Sacramento Wednesday night says West Sacramento Police.

At around 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue. Officers located a man, believed to be in his mid-30’s, laying on the sidewalk.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deceased’s identity has not yet been released. West Sac PD says there is no suspect info at this time.

More details to follow.

