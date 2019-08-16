



Apple Hill opens for the season on Saturday, August 17, and the farm owners have a new traffic plan in place to help ease congestion and get tourists where they’re going faster.

High Hill Ranch and Abel’s Apple Acres are the first of approximately 50 farms that will open to the public. The majority of the farms will wait to open until September, and many will operate until December.

In 2018, the Apple Hill Growers Association started a shuttle to transport apple pickers and cider tasters through Camino, but many complained they needed to wait for one to two hours to even board the bus. This season, the growers decided to do away with the shuttle, and instead, updated the traffic flow patterns and increased the amount of available parking. Pedestrians crossing Carson Road will also need to cross at a designated area.

The Growers Association is also encouraging visitors to come in September or November, or on weekdays during October, which is the region’s busiest month. In order to keep traffic moving in October, several changes are being made:

No lane closures on Carson Road

Closing eastbound left-turn lanes on Highway 50 (visitors must use exits 48, 49A, 54, 57)

Electronic signs on Highway 50 highlighting open exits

CHP on-site to keep traffic moving

Click HERE for the 2019 Apple Hill Visitors’ Guide

Last month, the owners of Daffodil Hill announced the property would close indefinitely because it became too popular and caused a number of traffic issues in Amador County.