MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Mariposa County Sheriff has issued a fire advisement in response to a 500-acre Gaines Fire burning in the area of Mt. Gains and Bear Valley Road.
Structures are reportedly threatened, according to Cal Fire. Sheriff’s say this is not an evacuation order, but evacuations are possible should conditions change.
Fire advisement has been issued for the following locations:
- Pendola Gardens Road
- Corbett Creek
- Gold Dust Lane
- Old Toll from Hornitos to Pendola Gardens
- Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Pendola Gardens
- Bear Valley Road Highway 49 to Hunters Valley Road
Deputies and fire personnel are currently on the scene.
The Gaines Fire was reported as being 100-acres in size at 2:26 p.m.
More details to follow.
